Police work to ID “John Doe” remains found in bayou

Port Arthur investigators and medical experts have been unable to identify the body of a deceased individual found Friday afternoon in Alligator Bayou.

That was part of the update Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert shared with Port Arthur Newsmedia at noon Tuesday.

Hebert said police are still in the initial part of the investigation, adding it is too early for investigators to comment more specifically.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III said on Monday the body appears to be that of a male, who at this time is identified as “Joe Doe.”

It is unknown how long the body had been in the water, Gillam said.

Hebert confirmed Tuesday that police have not identified the body.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but Hebert did not comment on the status of the autopsy on Tuesday.

Port Arthur Police first responded to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a possible body in the water at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Det. Sadie Guedry said, as officers arrived, an unidentified deceased subject was located and removed from Alligator Bayou. The body was brought to the Jefferson County Morgue.

The police recovery is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department. Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.