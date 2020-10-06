James Rusty Smith, who was 75, passed away on September 30th at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

Born in Port Arthur on December 21st, 1944, he never left the city he loved.

He was a Port Arthur police officer and small business owner.

Known by most as just “Smitty” he was well respected by the people of PA.

He was preceeded by his wife Carol of 51 years, survived by his three children, Bruce, Kelly, and Michael.

He also had three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.