BRIEF — East Mount Olive Baptist offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday
TAN Healthcare will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd. in Port Arthur.
While the patient is not responsible for any costs, those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.
Anyone interested in being tested should register by calling 409-926-9529.
