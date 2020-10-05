MONDAY 10 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta tracking further west

Tropical Depression 26 is now Tropical Storm Delta.

It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday as it moves out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said landfall projections have shifted a little further west, somewhere along the Louisiana coastline on Friday as a hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is weaker near the Yucatan Peninsula.

It will meander in that vicinity for the next 2 or 3 days, before dissipating.