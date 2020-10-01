Mrs. Willa Mae Dugas of Port Arthur, Texas died on Monday, September, 21st, 2020 at Living Legacy Home Care in Houston, Texas.

She was a native of Plaisance, Louisiana and a resident of Port Arthur for 65 years and was a retired PAISD bus driver and attendant for Gabriel Funeral Home.

She was a long time member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church and other community organizations.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Sixth Street Baptist Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until

service time.

Rev. Kalan Gardner will officiate. Entombment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Survivors include: Daughter Ida (Denae) Dupree (Hermionn Ratcliff); grandchildren, Jazmine Paul, Brittany Paul, and Ashlyn Dupree; her sisters Urnell Johnson, Annie Preston, Ella Rodgers, Helen Jones and brothers Mitchell Malvous and LeRoy Semien. She is also survived by her companion Dudley Champ and family.