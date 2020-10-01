DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 1, 2020

Louis Henry Lind, 20, of Lumberton, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Una Adams, 95, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Port Arthur died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tony Fuselier, Jr., 44, of Austin, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Ryan Hawkins, 49, of Austin, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Thelma A. Newcost, 88 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Rita Beth (Smith) Johnson, 87, of Port Neches, Texas died September 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Roland “Corkie” Haywood Bean, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 30, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Velta Hill, 80, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Lee B. Smith, 88, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Dorothy Ann Purkerson, 88, of Nederland, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.