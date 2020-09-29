DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 29, 2020

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Ernest Neveaux, Sr., 84, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at

Gabriel Funeral Home.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Amber Leigh Morse, 42, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Una Adams, 95, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Port Arthur died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Ector Dalton Lively, 96, of Houston, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

Thomas Mann Colwell IV, of Port Arthur, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

Elsie M. Dennis, 94, of Port Arthur died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.