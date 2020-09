2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

City officials have reported two more Port Arthur residents have died as a result of coronavirus-related illnesses.

In making the announcement Tuesday morning, the Port Arthur Health Department identified the victims as a White male between 60 and 65 years old and an African American female between 90 and 95 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: