September 28, 2020

(Photo by Gregory J. Hall)

U.S. 69 closed in Port Arthur following crash scene at FM 365 overpass

By PA News

Published 12:19 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

The City of Port Arthur announced that U.S. 69 will be shut down from Nederland Avenue to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

The city said northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

Pictures from the scene show a military vehicle hanging off the northbound side of U.S. 69 right as it crosses over FM 365.

City officials said they would advise when the roadway is back open.

Port Arthur Police respond to the scene along U.S. 69.

