U.S. 69 closed in Port Arthur following crash scene at FM 365 overpass
The City of Port Arthur announced that U.S. 69 will be shut down from Nederland Avenue to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
The city said northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to a crash.
Pictures from the scene show a military vehicle hanging off the northbound side of U.S. 69 right as it crosses over FM 365.
City officials said they would advise when the roadway is back open.
