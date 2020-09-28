Nederland coach says new game Friday puts “more pep in the rally”

The Nederland Bulldogs (0-0) will play the Lufkin Panthers (0-1) at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Nederland coach Monte Barrow said.

The Bulldogs wasted no time replacing Houston Austin, which decided Monday to cancel its game at Nederland.

“(Lufkin’s) coach said he had been trying for two weeks to schedule an opponent to play this week,” Barrow said. “He was just as happy as I was.”

Barrow said he was most happy to tell his players, who just moments earlier believed they would not play for a second straight week.

“I’m not sure what Lufkin’s situation was, exactly,” Barrow said. “They had an opponent cancel, too.”

Barrow said he is looking forward to Thursday’s pep rally even more now that an opponent is scheduled.

“Having a game to play Friday will definitely put more pep in the rally,” he said.

Lufkin, which competes in 5A Division I, is 0-1 after a 70-32 loss to Tyler Legacy on Friday.

The Panthers were originally scheduled to play against Nacogdoches, which canceled due to positive coronavirus cases within the athletic program.

Nederland and Lufkin will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.