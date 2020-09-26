September 26, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

By PA News

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

  • Andrew Parms, 29, assault
  • Kathryn Fazzino, 52, driving while intoxicated
  • David Cameron, 37, possession of a controlled substance
  • Julie Ramos, 26, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Landry.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for assault in the 2200 block of 14th Street.

Sept. 15

  • No reports.

Sept. 16

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Van.

Sept. 17

  • Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.

Sept. 18

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Marion.
  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.

Sept. 19

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Sept. 20

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1000 block of Magnolia.
