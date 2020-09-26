Drugs, violence lowlight dozens of Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this past week.

Tawnya Herbsleb, also known as Tawnya Jeanne Herbsleb, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred April 20.

Chad Michael Holland, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 5.

Eric Holman, also known as Eric Lydell Holman, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred March 29.

Chondray Jaamal Hulin, also known as Chondray Jamaal Hulin, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Devante Terrell Hulin, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 21, 2018.

Trevon Daron Hull, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred June 24.

Cody Terrel Jackson, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 29.

Jeremiah Johnson, 40, of Houston was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 25.

Mercedes Gunn, 43, of Houston was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 25.

Marlin James Johnston, 59, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Damien Jones, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 4.

Royal Devon Iles, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Hannah Jackson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred June 15.

Raymond Joseph Kendzierski, 33, of Nederland was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 8.

Chad Norman Smith, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 20.

Jason Robert Boone, 36, of Nederland was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 20.

Jason Robert Boone, 36, of Nederland was indicted for family assault-continuous for an incident that occurred March 10.

Amber Dawn Leblanc, also known as Amber Dawn Carter and Amber Lyn Leblanc, 37, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 18.

Johnny Ray Bazile, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Nov. 25.

Ryan Christopher Bean, 27, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 3, 2019.

Darrell Wayne Brown Jr., also known as Darrell Wayne Brown, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for kidnapping for an incident that occurred June 14.

Fredrick Bruno, also known as Fredrick Sam Bruno and Fredrick S. Bruno, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred June 13.

Adrian Jerome Carter, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.

Jesus Antonio Ceja, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Jesus Antonio Ceja, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Jesus Antonio Ceja, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 10.

David Cueves Colin, also known as David Colin, David Cuevez Colin, David Cuevas Colin and David Collin II, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred June 13.

Eric Lee Craig, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 16.

Ronald Kinte Davis, also known as Ronald Ken Davis, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 6.

Keith Wayne Dyer, also known as Keith Dyer, Keith Dwayne Dyer, Christian Dyer and Wayne Dyer, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred April 13.

Juan David Galvan, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 3.

Ashley Michelle Green, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.

Alexander Ira Griffin, 33, of Overton, Texas, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.

Alexander Ira Griffin, 33, of Overton, Texas, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Diedre Harkless, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred May 25.

Lonnie Edward Harris, also known as Lonnie E. Harris, 52,of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 31.

Tigee Dwayne Mitchell, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 9.

Shawntelle Rachelle Nauls, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Robert Isaiah Paredes, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 26.

Austin Talbot, 23, of Lumberton was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 10.

Paula Michelle Daigle, 40, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 13.

Jacob Cozad, also known as Jacob Cade Cozad, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Jacob Cozad, also known as Jacob Cade Cozad, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Kayani Ironii Harmon, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 2.

Kayani Ironii Harmon, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 3.

Kayani Ironii Harmon, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 3.

Kayani Ironii Harmon, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 3.

Kayani Ironii Harmon, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 3.

Brenden Andre Jones, 20, of Nederland was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred April 11.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.