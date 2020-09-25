September 25, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:

Sept. 16

  • Damario Flucas, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
  • Open container/possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • A warrant service was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Sex offender failure to comply was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

Sept. 17

  • David Maldonado, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Sherrie Moreno, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 48000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Lowe, 35, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
  • An assault offensive touch was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.

Sept. 18

  • Evelyn Odom, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • Charlie McAnally III, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 19

  • Corbin Coy, 24, was arrested in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.
  • Frank Socia, 40, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Cooley.
  • An information report was completed in the 5600 block of 39th.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 20

  • Katisha Benjamin, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • Todd Goodsell, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Barbara Kennerly, 60, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • A report for burglary of a building was completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Sept. 21

  • Travis Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Canal.
  • Jacob Brealy, 59, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Macie Huebel, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 22

  • Elton Harris, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Dr.
  • Andrew Hoosier, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Willie Almendarez, 37, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of Main.
  • Aggravated assault was with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
  • Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Dog Wood.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Washington.
  • Assault was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
  • An information report was completed in the 6200 block of East.
  • A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nottingham.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
