Giveaways set for Bed Bath & Beyond blood drive
LifeShare Blood Centers and Bed Bath & Beyond are teaming up for a Friday blood drive at Central Mall in Port Arthur.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The LifeShare Bus will host the blood drive outside of Bed Bath & Beyond.
Organizers are giving away free T-shirts to donors, as well as $10 gift cards to the first 10 donors.
Organizers are coming off an emergency appeal for blood and have struggled to collect blood as a result of the recent storms.
