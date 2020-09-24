City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages
A water main break has occurred in the 200th block of Dryden Place.
Residents from 9th Avenue to 6th Avenue, between Procter Street and 4th Street, will be without water services for about 3–4 hours.
Please contact the Water Dispatch Division at (409) 983-8550 for questions and status of the repair.
