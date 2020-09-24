Brittney Daughtry

On September 15, 2020 God stretched his arms abroad and Brittney received his call for her wings and glory from Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 34.

Brittney was born May 13, 1986 to David & Kim Daughtry Semien.

She graduated from Memorial High School in 2004 then attended Lamar University, but due to her health she was unable to complete her course of study.

She was a caring and compassionate person with a heart of gold.

She loved being with her family and friends and never met a stranger.

Brittney was baptized in 1996 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Randy Vaughn.

She later joined True Vine Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Frank Phillips Jr. where she was an active member of the choir and the praise dance ministry.

Brittney later joined the Greater True Vine Church under the leadership of Rev. Jarrod Frank Phillips Sr. where she was a member until her departure.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Blanche Daughtry, Peter and Lorina Semien; Aunt Terry Daughtry; two Uncles James Semien, Lee Roland Thomas Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories parents David & Kim Semien; sister Kaneisha Dillard; brother-in-law Darryl Dillard Jr.; niece Kamile Dillard, her Fiancé Gerald Eulian and his son Jayden Eulian; a bonus sister Delicia Sansbury; two bonus brothers Rashad and Lee Thomas Jr.; three bonus nieces Tyiana Delayne and Saleeya Sansbury; five aunts Jackie (Roger) McGlory, Stephanie Thomas, Jeanette (Jay) Guillory, Peggy Bates, Connie (Terrance) James; two uncles Peter (Vanessa) Semien, John (Pearl) Semien; three bonus aunts Geraldine Edwards, Jane (Harold) Batiste, Jennifer (Monroe) Hill; seven bonus uncles James (Pearline) Brown, Maxwell (Joyce) Barbin, Michael (Charlene) Brown, Anthony (Jodie) Barbin, Felton (Brenda) Brown, Howard Lee (Hilda) Brown and Lionnie Feazel; her godparents Drusilla (Patrick) Robertson and Rickey (Melissa) Thomas, god-brother Patrick Robertson Jr.; four godchildren, Jayquaylen Crook, Christianna McAFee, Delayne Sansbury, and Daturious Duncan; two special cousins, when together they called themselves The Golden Girls, Natalie Trahan and Danielle Smith; a special friend L’Amberia McDaniel; seven great aunts; four great uncles and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur, TX with viewing from 12:00 noon until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.