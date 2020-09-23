September 23, 2020

Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies is started the first nine weeks of the school year online. Students are familiar with computer equipment after using advanced technology in classes before coronavirus. (Courtesy photo)

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

By PA News

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Tekoa Academy has announced plans for students to return to campus.

Limited face-to-face instruction resumes Thursday at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange.

Virtual classes have continued without disruption, however, face-to-face instruction was temporarily suspended this week due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Only students who were attending face-to-face instruction last week may return to campus Thursday.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.

