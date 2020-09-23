Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Tekoa Academy has announced plans for students to return to campus.

Limited face-to-face instruction resumes Thursday at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange.

Virtual classes have continued without disruption, however, face-to-face instruction was temporarily suspended this week due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Only students who were attending face-to-face instruction last week may return to campus Thursday.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.