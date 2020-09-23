BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club is selling chicken dinners including a smoked chicken half with potato salad and beans for $10 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) at Walmart, 8585 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Cash and supply donations are also being accepted during the fundraiser for Orange County relief efforts from Hurricane Laura.

Items needed include: cleaning supplies, toiletries, work gloves, non-perishable food items, water, diapers and baby food/formula.