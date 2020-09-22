PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced in-person instruction will resume Thursday and Friday for students whose parents have chosen in-person for their child/children.

Prekindergarten, kindergarten, PPCD/ECSE, Life Skills and Career and Technical Education students will return to in-person instruction Thursday, along with first, second and ninth grade students.

Lamar State-College-Port Arthur will hold classes, as scheduled.

The district will follow in-person and virtual feeding schedules as posted on the schedule and on the website to ensure that meals are available to all students.

Teachers and other professional staff (counselors, instructional coaches, etc.), long-term subs, instructional aides (paraprofessionals) and sub-aides return to work on Thursday to ensure the continuity of instruction and student support services.

PAISD employees with questions or concerns related to the memorandum should contact their immediate supervisor.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark L. Porterie said PAISD will continue to monitor the situation and make new announcements on a daily basis.

He asked parents to check their email regularly, follow PAISD social media pages and visit the District website for updated information.