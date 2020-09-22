Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Julia Hayes to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee.

The term is set to expire Jan. 31, 2022.

The committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on matters relating to the regulation of appraisal management companies.

Hayes of Beaumont is a shareholder at Lawrence, Blackburn, Meek, Maxey & Co., P.C. She is an executive board member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Additionally, she is a board member of the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Beaumont, Inc.

Hayes received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Lamar University.