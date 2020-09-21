Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Jefferson County is one of 29 counties included in Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration issued today (Sept. 21) in response to Tropical Storm Beta.

The storm is expected to make landfall this evening but has already caused storm surge and damaging winds, and has the potential to cause widespread flooding, as it continues to approach the Texas Coast.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” Abbott said in a news release. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”

On Sunday, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie issued a voluntary evacuation order for Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island.

Other counties in the disaster declaration include: Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.