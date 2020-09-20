September 20, 2020

  • 72°
Tekoa Academy teacher Melvin Sostand, right, helps students understand how to navigate online programs. (Courtesy photo)

School districts adjust to incoming Tropical Store Beta

By PA News

Published 1:35 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020

In preparation for the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Beta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange from Monday through Wednesday will be virtual.

There will be no Face-to-Face instruction.

Packets for Memorial Campus students (PreK – 2nd Grade) and Orange Campus students (PreK – 8th Grade) will be available for pick up at their respective campuses on Monday, starting at 8 a.m.

If students need curbside meal pickup, parents can fill out the form at TekoaCharterSchool.org.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.

Print Article