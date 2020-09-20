School districts adjust to incoming Tropical Store Beta
In preparation for the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Beta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange from Monday through Wednesday will be virtual.
There will be no Face-to-Face instruction.
Packets for Memorial Campus students (PreK – 2nd Grade) and Orange Campus students (PreK – 8th Grade) will be available for pick up at their respective campuses on Monday, starting at 8 a.m.
If students need curbside meal pickup, parents can fill out the form at TekoaCharterSchool.org.
For more information, call 409-982-5400.
