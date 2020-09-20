September 20, 2020

Doornbos Park was the site of a sandbag effort in Nederland in August ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Nederland making sandbags available Monday morning

By PA News

Published 5:14 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020

NEDERLAND — In anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta, the city of Nederland will have sandbags available starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The sandbags will be available at 2301 Ave. H, Doornbos Park.

Ten bags per vehicle or address is the limit.

Residency will be confirmed.

Residents must bring a shovel.

