Mayor issues voluntary evacuation for parts of Port Arthur

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie issued an immediate, voluntary evacuation for parts of the city on Sunday morning.

The evacuation is for Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island due to the moving threat from Tropical Storm Beta.

Residents are being asked to secure any property that may be prone to floating and/or blowing into homes and businesses.

Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Storm Beta is expected to impact parts of the Gulf Coast this week.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches, I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm’s way,” Abbott said.

“The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe.”