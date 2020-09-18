Tropical Storm Beta now threatens Port Arthur, Texas coast

Beta is forecasted to be in the western Gulf of Mexico for seven or eight days.

“We are expecting a long duration coastal flooding problem starting this weekend and continuing into next week,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Heavy rain and flooding will also be a problem, starting Monday and continuing through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest rain totals in the region of 5 to 10 inches will be along and south of the I-10 corridor in Texas and Louisiana.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Beta was 395 miles from Port Arthur.