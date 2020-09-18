September 18, 2020

  • 79°

Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Friday, September 18, 2020

BEAUMONT — Methamphetamines, cocaine and PCP possession made up a majority of crimes that individuals were indicted for this week.

The remaining offenses were a mixed bag of crimes.

  • Skyler Lee Authement, 27, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 26.
  • Clarence Edward Babineaux, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 13.
  • Amanda Kaye Boone, 39, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Feb. 29.
  • Carli Holzapfel, 28, of League City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.
  • Michael Dean Hebert Jr., 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2019.
  • John Patrick Higgins, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.
  • Peter Chung Hoh, 31, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.
  • Robert E. Keegan Jr., also known as Robert Keegan and Robert Earl Keegan, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
  • Christian Samuel Ballard, also known as Christian Sam Ballard and Christian Sam Huey Ballard, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 24.
  • Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 21.
  • Merlin Joseph Fontenette, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
  • Patrick Markeith Griffin, 28, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred June 18.
  • Dianett Deshoundaray Bass, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 28.
  • Andrea Patrice Arriola, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
  • Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred May 21.
  • Jordan Rhianne Carter, 25, of Nederland was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred May 22.
  • Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 25.
  • Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
  • Lederrick Dwaune Dixon, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 4.
  • Kristine Michelle Garcia, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for felony escape for an incident that occurred May 25.
  • Darnell Leshawn Johnson, 40, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 5.
  • Jermey J. Keil, also known as Jermey Jamal Keil, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred June 28.
  • Robert Earl Kelly, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 19.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

Print Article