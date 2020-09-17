Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is expecting a tropical depression or tropical storm to form today in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite trends show it has become more organized overnight and an aircraft reconnaissance mission is scheduled today.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said after meandering in the southwestern Gulf for a day or two, it is forecast to move north or northeast this weekend.

The only impact on our region through this weekend is elevated tides.

Stay tuned through the weekend as we will provide updates daily.