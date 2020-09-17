September 17, 2020

The Saturday Night Live facebook page posted the following image Wednesday tagged with "Welcome to the cast!"

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

By PA News

Published 9:48 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

One of Saturday Night Live’s newest cast members is a Port Neches native.

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes, who has been a writer for the show for the past three years, will join the big stage where many comedy legends hail from.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier confirmed the news on Thursday.

Dismukes graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2013.

