September 17, 2020

  • 77°

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:15 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Aug. 19 and Sept. 15:

 

Aug. 19

  • Kaylynn Lewis, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • Unreasonable noise was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
  • Disclosure of unlawful material was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

 

Aug. 20

  • Francis Mejia, 40, was arrested for assault in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • Amon Mosley, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Information report was processed.

 

Aug. 21

  • Anthony Green, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Duff.
  • Jesse Abshire, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joseph Abshire, 37, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Robert Howe IV, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

 

Aug. 22

  • Rebecca Ruiz, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Roberto Valencia, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.

 

Aug. 23

  • Todd Ross, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
  • Three reports of burglary of a building were completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray Avenue.

 

Aug. 24

  • Cristian Torres, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Christopher Dyes, 43, was arrested for Warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Azalea.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of Cherry.
  • A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
  • An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Georgia.

 

Aug. 25

  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2800 block of Oleander.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.

 

Aug. 26

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

Aug. 27

  • No reports

 

Aug. 28

  • Jacob Perez, 38, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3300 block of Lay Avenue.

 

Aug. 29

  • Seth Warner, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Sagar Patel, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
  • Jennifer Lee, 61, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Lay Avenue.

 

Aug. 30

  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault report was completed in the 2700 block of Magnolia.

 

Aug. 31

  • Criminal mischief was reported the 3800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
  • A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Berry.

 

Sept. 1

  • Jose Sanchez, 31, was arrested in the 3000 block of Elm for warrants.
  • A criminal trespass warning and information report was completed in the 3000 block of Elm.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6800 block of Browning.
  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of East Dr.

 

Sept. 2

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.
  • Theft of medication was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.
  • An Information report was completed in the 5900 block of 25th Street.

 

Sept. 3

  • Jerry Rucker, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
  • Unlawful electric transmission of explicit material was reported in the 5300 block of Garfield.
  • A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Willow.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.

 

Sept. 4

  • Fernando Garza, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Harrison.
  • Ladora Kahl, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
  • An Information report was completed in the 2800 block of Twin City Highway.

 

Sept. 5

  • John Culver, 44, was arrested for assault in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
  • April Cockerham , 37, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Warren.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.

 

  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4400 block Bellaire.

 

Sept. 6

  • Lionel Newell, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Main.
  • Thomas Newell, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Kent for driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
  • Kara Patterson, 35, was arrested in the 5200 block of East Parkway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

 

Sept. 7

  • Skyler Authement, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Jason Anderson, 19, was arrested for Warrants in the 5900 block of Hogaboom.
  • Disorderly conduct- offensive gesture was reported in the 6600 block of Verde.
  • An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson.

 

Sept. 8

  • Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Bryan.

 

Sept. 9

  • Eric Duncan, 46, was arrested in the 2800 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Bryan.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of High.

 

Sept. 10

  • James Martin, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Clermont.
  • Jamaal Petry, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • Criminal mischief (city garbage can) was reported in the 4200 block of Garfield.
  • Possession of miscellaneous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3200 block of Texas 73.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.

 

Sept. 11

  • Shane Richerson, 35, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Frances Court.
  • An information report was completed in the 5100 block of Parkway.

 

Sept. 12

  • Rodrigo Leija, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of Lawndale Avenue.
  • Violation of protection order/ terroristic threats was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.

 

Sept. 13

  • Luis Vela, 34, was arrested for disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise in the 6800 block of Manchester.
  • Benjamin LeBleu, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • Khayman Davi, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Cornell Braxton, 50, was arrested for manufacture/deliver controlled substance in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Val.

 

Sept. 14

  • Johnys Padilla-Mencias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
  • Michelle Lachausse, 27, was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 3100 block of Lay.
  • A disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of Lay Avenue.

 

Sept. 15

  • Selvin Barrios-Orozco, 40, was arrested in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.

 

  • Dallan Segura ,22, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of Val.
  • Walter Derutte, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Park.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3100 block of Allison.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Marion.
  • Dog at large was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
  • An information report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.

 

 

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.
Print Article