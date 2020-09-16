Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Shannon Langham, 46, Nederland warrants

Alexander Griffin, 33, warrant other agency

Greg Kramer, 37, driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15

Cassandra Richmond, 38, warrant other agency

Jason Weatherford, 42, warrant other agency

John Higgens, 34, warrant other agency

Destiny Nolan, 25, Nederland warrants

Brandi Casto, 33, driving while intoxicated-2nd

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Sept. 7

Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 1½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.

Sept. 8

A death was reported in the 700 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.

Sept. 9

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15 on South Twin City Highway.

An information report was made in the 1500 block of S 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 5700 block of Georgia, Groves, Texas.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 600 block of North 16 th Street.

Street. Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 10