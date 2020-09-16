September 16, 2020

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing today and Thursday

By PA News

Published 7:07 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Free walk up COVID-19 testing is being provided by the City of Port Arthur today (Sept. 16) and Thursday.

Testing is being facilitated today at the Port Arthur Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until all testing supplies are exhausted.

No preregistration is required; simply show up, register on site with an ID and get tested.

Testing continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center or until all testing supplies for the day have been used.

