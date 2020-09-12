September 12, 2020

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6:

  • Donna Arnold, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Blake Foskey, 39, driving while intoxicated
  • Jeffery Dietrich, 47, other agency warrant(s)
  • Daniel Briggs, 34, interference with emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s)
  • Sarah Nero, 30, public intoxication
  • Anthony Cascio, 19, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Aug. 31

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 1

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of 10th Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Sept. 2

  • Deadly conduct/discharging a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.

Sept. 3

  • A person was arrested for interference with an emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 12th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks.

Sept. 4

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Ninth Street.
  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.

Sept. 5

  • No reports.

Sept. 6

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Macarthur.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

 

 

