Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
- Kimberly Barton, 53, Nederland warrants
- Manuel Diaz, 40, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and previous convictions
- Johnisha Warren, 29, warrant other agency
- Donald Horton, 40, possession of a controlled substance
- Jonah Broussard, 46, evading arrest with prior convictions/warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Aug. 31
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of North Third.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Shannon Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
Sept. 1
- A person was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle/previous conviction in the 4600 block of Ninth Avenue, Port Arthur.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 3000 Avenue H.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and identity theft in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.
Sept. 2
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
- An information report was made in the 8100 block Country Lane.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
Sept. 3
- Terroristic threat of family/household — family violence was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
Sept. 4
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3500 Avenue F.
Sept. 5
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault family violence impedes breathing/circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 6
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of Queen.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest with previous conviction and another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of certain substances and failure to stop and give information in the 500 block of Nederland Avenue.
You Might Like
BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive
PORT NECHES — MCT Credit Union is hosting the LifeShare Blood Center bus for a blood drive from 9 a.m.... read more