Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Kimberly Barton, 53, Nederland warrants

Manuel Diaz, 40, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and previous convictions

Johnisha Warren, 29, warrant other agency

Donald Horton, 40, possession of a controlled substance

Jonah Broussard, 46, evading arrest with prior convictions/warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Aug. 31

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 400 block of North Third.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Shannon Lane.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.

Sept. 1

A person was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle/previous conviction in the 4600 block of Ninth Avenue, Port Arthur.

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.

Found property was reported in the 3000 Avenue H.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and identity theft in the 2100 block of Avenue G.

Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.

Sept. 2

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of Boston.

Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

An information report was made in the 8100 block Country Lane.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Sept. 3

Terroristic threat of family/household — family violence was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

Sept. 4

Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3500 Avenue F.

Sept. 5

An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault family violence impedes breathing/circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 6