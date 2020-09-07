Man exits crashed vehicle & is struck, killed walking on Jefferson County roadway

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on SH 73 in Jefferson County, resulting in a fatality.

The crash occurred approximately one mile west of Englin Road.

The preliminary DPS investigation indicates a Chevrolet vehicle heading eastbound on SH 73 traveled off the roadway and crashed.

The driver got out of the vehicle, walked into the roadway and was struck by a Chevrolet truck.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old male from Baytown, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.

The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. At the time of the crash, the eastbound traffic lanes of SH 73 were closed.

All information is preliminary as this remains an active investigation.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck that struck the pedestrian has been identified as a 31-year-old Beaumont man. He was not injured.