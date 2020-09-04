Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett Sr.
Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett, Sr., 32, of Lake Charles, LA was called home by his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020.
A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was a 2006 graduate of Memorial High School.
Decovan received Christ at an early age and was a member of Nederland Christian Church led by Pastor David Derr.
He was a longtime employee of L’Auberge Casino Resort.
He is preceded in death by his sister, LaMonica Bennett; grandparents and one cousin.
“De-De” is survived by his mother, Beverly Thomas; father, Carl Bennett; two children, Decovan Jr. and Alivia Bennett; one brother,
Christopher Thomas; two sisters, Tana Bennett and Jessica Brown (Craig); three aunts; a very loving and devoted friend, Shaquarius Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
