Carroll Winton Cashion, 86, of Nederland, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence.

Carroll was born January 9, 1934 in Corsicana, Texas to the late Jan Byrd Cashion and Pauline Bennett Cashion.

He served in the United States Marine Corp and was a member of the Church of Christ. Carroll retired from Mobil Chemical after 43

years of service.

He was a huge sports fan, his favorite being football and was an avid fan of the Nederland Bulldogs.

Carroll enjoyed conversating and had a great love for his dogs.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan Burton Cashion and grandson, Wesley Kyle Henry.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Maurine Cashion of Nederland, TX; daughters, Donna Henry and her husband, Randy; Darla Wyble and her husband, James; Danna Butler and her husband, Billy; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Due to the Coronavirus-19 the family of Mr. Cashion will have a private graveside service.