Kenneth Swallow “$GMONEY$”

Kenneth “GMONEY” Swallow departed this life at the age of 30, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

He was a member of the 2009 graduating class of Memorial High School.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Sylvia Gorrer; fiancé, Antaneisha “NeNe” McNeal; three children, Kaeson, Kennedii, and Kendalyn Swallow; three sisters, April Gorrer (Michael); Anisha and Alana Swallow; five brothers, Burke & Elijah Swallow, Kirk Jones, Joe Duncan Jr. & Jacobi Duncan; Grandmother, Jessie Gorrer, Grandfather, Toby Duncan (Lena, deceased); seven uncles, Curtis and Danny Gorrer (Denise); Toby Duncan Jr. (Cecilia); Glen Duncan (Karen), William Duncan (Rhonda), Eric Duncan, and Cocker Trahan; eight aunts, Patricia Gorrer, Brenda Wortham (Paul), Renee Trahan, Dorothy Odom, Peggy Pier, Brenda Queen (Paul), Cynthia Jenkins (Ray), and Martini Henry (Robert); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Compro Event Center, 4155 Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, TX with viewing from 1

p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.