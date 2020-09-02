Texas announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided for September as Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families.”

More than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by Sept. 15.

The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and August.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.