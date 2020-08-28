Port Neches-Groves ISD releases statement on school re-openings

To our PNGISD family

In the aftermath of the latest storm, we are pleased to report all of our campuses and facilities fared fine structurally, with no major issues except for the loss of power.

We are planning not to resume school until power has been restored to all of our facilities, and a majority of our community, for at least 24 hours.

Waiting for power to be restored will allow our maintenance teams to check and inspect that all systems are functioning normally.

In the meantime, we are in constant communication with Entergy regarding restoration to our infrastructure and our community. Many of our own homes are still not back on the grid.

Once we determine we can move forward, we will announce the update through all of our means of communication: our social media accounts, Remind messages and our website, PNGISD.org. Please also check our local media as they provide updates on school reopenings frequently.

For questions, or for more information, please contact Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier by email at: gauthier@pngisd.org, or by phone at: (409) 722-4244, Ext. 1725.

Thank you, PNGISD family, for your patience as we weather the aftermath of this storm and for continued thoughts and prayers for our friends to the east.

— Mike Tobias, Public Information/SocialMedia

miketobias@pngisd.org

(409) 722-4244, Ext.148