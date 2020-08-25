Nederland ISD school year start Aug. 31 likely to be delayed

NEDERLAND — The first of day school for the Nederland Independent School District was set for Aug. 31. Now, plans are expected to change.

Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, officially voted in as superintendent at Tuesday night’s board meeting, said there is a very real possibility the first day of school will be pushed back.

“There is a very strong possibility that school will not start on Aug. 31 like it is scheduled,” he said. “Even in the best case scenario, let’s say for instance the storm turns and we have no effect at all in Jefferson County, everybody is evacuated. They probably won’t be back till the weekend. Our teachers have been gone since Monday at noon. There is no way we can be ready to start school efficiently.”

Earlier this week the district postponed their device and hotspot pick-up scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

“We do have two weather days, and another excess day, too,” Kieschnick said. “We have three days for excess minutes, so even best case scenario we will start school most likely on (Sept. 2) or (Sept. 3) of next week.”

Kieschnick said that plan is best-case scenario.

“Now, it looks like with the storm projections that there is going to be significant damage to Jefferson County and Nederland ISD,” he said. “We are looking at a good day before we start school in all likelihood.”

Kieschnick said NISD will release an official press release Wednesday morning with a new potential start date. Depending on damage to the district from Hurricane Laura, the date is subject to change.