Mayor to call for mandatory evacuation of Port Arthur starting Tuesday morning

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he is calling for a mandatory evacuation from the city starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday as tropical storms Marco and Laura approach the area.

Bartie informed Port Arthur Newsmedia of his decision in a one-sentence text just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. He said he could not go into details as he was in a meeting at the time.

“I’ve got to do this for Port Arthur,” Bartie said.

The decision was announced minutes after the Port Arthur Independent School District said classes would be closed Tuesday through Friday.