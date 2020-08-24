August 24, 2020

  • 90°
Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, Saturday at the podium, said Monday morning he would be calling for a mandatory evacuation of Port Arthur beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. In the background is PAPD Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Mayor to call for mandatory evacuation of Port Arthur starting Tuesday morning

By I.C. Murrell

Published 11:43 am Monday, August 24, 2020

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he is calling for a mandatory evacuation from the city starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday as tropical storms Marco and Laura approach the area.

Bartie informed Port Arthur Newsmedia of his decision in a one-sentence text just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. He said he could not go into details as he was in a meeting at the time.

“I’ve got to do this for Port Arthur,” Bartie said.

The decision was announced minutes after the Port Arthur Independent School District said classes would be closed Tuesday through Friday.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.
Print Article