PA, Nederland, Port Neches providing residents the opportunity for sandbags on Monday

The Public Works Department for the City of Port Arthur will have sand and sandbags available to homeowners at the Downtown Pavilion, 500 Procter Street, and at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 8 a.m.

NOTE: THERE IS A 5-BAG LIMIT!

Residents are Required to: (1). Bring a shovel, (2). Wear a mask and (3) Maintain social distancing.

Port Neches will have sand bag availability beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 10 a.m. at 2005 Merriman St. in Port Neches.

You must have proof of residency.

There is a 10-bag limit and you must fill and load the bags yourself.

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland will have sandbags available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 24) in

anticipation of Hurricane Laura’s rainfall.

Residents of the City of Nederland can get free sandbags at the rear of Doornbos Park (2301 Avenue H); residency

will be confirmed by either a driver’s license or a utility bill.

Nederland residents will be provided up to 10 sandbags per vehicle or address.

Residents must bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their sandbags.

Due to COVID-19, sand piles will be separated to allow people social distance when filling their bags; people are encouraged to wear a mask.

If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.