City of Port Arthur says sandbag giveaway postponed until Monday after supplies run out

The City of Port Arthur has run out of sand and sandbags at this time, the city announced at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

“We will message everyone when supplies are available again,” a city statement read.

The Public Works Department for the City of Port Arthur will have sand and sandbags available to homeowners at the Downtown Pavilion, 500 Procter Street, and at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 8 a.m.

NOTE: THERE IS A 5-BAG LIMIT!

Residents are Required to: (1). Bring a shovel, (2). Wear a mask and (3) Maintain social distancing.

