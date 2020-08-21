Texas-threatening storm expected to become tropical storm today

Tropical Depression 14 is still expected to become a tropical storm today.

The National Weather Service forecast the storm to reach the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the storm is expected to threaten Southeast Texas or Louisiana with a landfall sometime in the middle of next week as a tropical storm or hurricane.

Erickson said it is too early to know specific weather impacts to the region from TD 14.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and higher tides are all possible.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday into Tuesday, and threaten southeast Louisiana to the Florida panhandle, possibly as a hurricane by the middle of next week.