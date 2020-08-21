August 21, 2020

Groves Police arrests & responses: Aug. 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Groves Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18

Aug. 12

  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Garner Street.

Aug. 13

  • Brendon Holland, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 2nd in the 3400 block of Berry.
  • A criminal trespass affidavit was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was completed in the 5800 block of Jefferson.

Aug. 14

  • Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested in the 4700 block of Main for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sandra Chapman, 68, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of Main.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 15

  • William Mallet, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6900 block of Howe.
  • Marcos Herrera, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

Aug. 16

  • Arieal Ross ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Timothy Chatelain, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

Aug. 17

  • Lloyd Stiles,38, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Franklin.
  • Almesia Moore, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Cove.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • A fraud report was completed.

Aug. 18

  • Lannie Hagens, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Jeremiah Jackson, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 25th Street.
  • Kaylynn Lewis, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 2nd in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
