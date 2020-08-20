Business community provides trailer for Groves Police
Local business owners with Swedes Real Estate, Advantage Real Estate, attorney at law Lance Bradley and the Neches River Wheelhouse came together Wednesday to donate a trailer to the Groves Police Officers non-profit organization.
The trailer will be used for events such as National Night Out and the Blue Santa program.
