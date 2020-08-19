August 19, 2020

A Port Arthur Police vehicle blocks the entrance to Texas 73 on Twin City Highway after an auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday morning.

Pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur struck by at least two vehicles

By Mary Meaux

Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A 46-year-old woman is dead after being struck by at least two vehicles Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Marc Derouen said the collisions occurred while the victim was trying to cross the westbound lanes in the 3900 block of Texas 73 before it was light outside.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Derouen said.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision occurred at 4:20 a.m. and at least two, possibly three vehicles struck the woman.

Two of the drivers stopped, Derouen said.

An autopsy was ordered.

