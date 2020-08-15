Numerous meth charges top list of Jefferson County indictments

BEAUMONT — A majority of the indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury involve methamphetamines.

Lonnie D. Adams, 49, of Spurger was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 5, 2019.

Maria Leticia Berra, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.

Gabriel Isaiah Doiron, 23, of Galveston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.

Larry Jermicah Frank, 24, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 2.

Marquet Dante Paul Melvo, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25.

Christina Yvonne Reccord, 44, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.

Jeffery Wayne Brown, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

Allison Rae Garsee, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Joshua L. Sharp, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Donna Marie Simmons, also known as Donna Marie Perkins, 57, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

Samaria Shardi Taylor, 25, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.

Other indictments include:

Johnathan Lee Roberts, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Dec. 14.

Zeffon Shundale Alexander, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

Keri Aultz, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Kyron Anthony Smith, 22, of Slidell, Louisiana, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred May 21, 2019.

Parish John Subject, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Andrea Renee Shelton, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 16.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.