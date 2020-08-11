Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

NEDERLAND – “Deeply saddened,” the Nederland Independent School District announced the death of former Superintendent Dr.

Robin Perez on Tuesday evening.

Perez served the students and staff of Nederland ISD for four years before announcing her retirement to fight her cancer battle.

“She has not only left a lasting impression on our school community but the many she served over her lengthy career in education,” a District statement read. “For those that knew her, it goes without saying, Dr. Perez had a desire in her heart for education and the children she served. She took every opportunity to think outside of the box, fight for the whole child, and looked far into the future of what education may look like in years to come.”

When announcing her retirement Perez said, “School success has been all about working together as a team. I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Nederland ISD. Our teachers, leadership team, and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. The District is in excellent shape and will continue to accomplish great things in the future.”

Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, assistant superintendent under Perez, said she made an impact on thousands of educators and students across the state of Texas.

“She worked tirelessly for our schools to ensure they could be the best they could be,” Kieschnick said. “She cared deeply about our students and staff no matter the situation. It was an honor to work beside her and I know many more who would say the same. We will continue our work in enhancing the initiatives she introduced while working with our team. On behalf of Nederland ISD, she will be sincerely missed. Her family will remain in our daily thoughts and prayers.”

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Board President Micah Mosley said, “We are extremely saddened to learn of Robin’s passing. We were fortunate to have her serve our District and I know those where she served before Nederland would say the same. She was a visionary that was dedicated to adapting to each individual students needs all while keeping true to the traditions of Nederland ISD.

“We look forward to building upon the foundation she leaves behind to continue striving towards excellence. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers will remain with her husband, children, grandson and extended family.”