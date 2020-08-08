Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital

Demolition of Christus St. Mary Hospital is on schedule to be completed by late fall.

Motorists traversing near the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue and Gates Boulevard might have noticed the absence of the professional office building that once jutted out from the original 1930s-era hospital.

The office building part was demolished this week, Nikela Pradier, communications and public affairs with Christus Health, said.

Currently abatement and demolition continues to be on track with the targeted timeframe, she added.

Once the demolition is complete, the green space will be donated to the community to reinvigorate the area for the future.

The doors to the hospital officially closed July 18, 2019, ending 89 years of service at the Gates Boulevard location.

On that day, the last patients were cared for with the emergency room operating up until noon.

The front entrance of the hospital appeared somewhat bare, and someone had drawn a large heart with the words “Ave Maria” in the condensation on one of the large windows.

Officials announced the closure of the 229-bed facility in early June 2019, saying the hospital’s business model was unsustainable after years of declining numbers for the hospital in general and for inpatient care specifically.